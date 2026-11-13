Dillon’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with the hospital and travel agencies both hiring. If you’re a medical pro who loves mountains and open space, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Dillon, MT (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Salary: $1,838 – $2,015 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: 8-hour shifts, days or nights; ASAP start

Short-term acute care PT contract with solid weekly pay, full benefits from day one, and a chance to experience Dillon without a long commitment. Ideal if you have 1+ year PT experience, MT PT license, and BLS, and want a mix of professional support and mountain-town living.

Employer: Barrett Hospital & HealthCare

Location: Dillon, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN / Per Diem (listed as full-time in posting system)

Join the cardiopulmonary team at a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital providing respiratory care and life support under physician orders. Great fit if you hold NBRC registry, MT Respiratory Care license, and current BLS, NRP, ACLS, PALS, and want flexible shifts plus strong rural-hospital benefits like 403(b) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Barrett Hospital & HealthCare

Location: Dillon, MT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, On-site

Provide evidence-based rehab across the care continuum at an 18-bed, award-winning critical access hospital. You’ll evaluate patients, build treatment plans, support discharge planning (including home care), and work closely with an interdisciplinary team—perfect if you have or can get a MT PT license and want stable work in a tight-knit, outdoor-focused community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR team can flag similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.