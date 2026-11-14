Making the most of modularity.

Richard Butler

While reviewing the Sigma FP2, a camera that splits its attention between the cine and stills worlds, we thought it would be a good idea to film a video with it to see how it handles and what its footage looks like. With new camera gear a bit thin on the ground at this time of year, we decided the subject of the video might as well be the FP2 itself.

The gear we use to shoot our videos often varies depending on which camera we’re using. Some we’ve done hyper-minimally before, using just the camera, a microphone and headphones, and others we’ve rigged up more gear around the camera. For this one, I went relatively far towards the latter end of that spectrum, powering the camera and an external monitor with a V-mount battery, using most of the camera’s ports, and mounting it all on rods attached to a fluid tripod head.

The one thing we didn’t do is attach an SSD to record onto, because who wants to bother with Raw video? Mitchell Clark

Unsurprisingly given its focus, it handled quite well in this configuration, and its small, boxy shape would’ve made it easy to throw on a gimbal, or attach a matte box to.

There were a few wrinkles we ran into along the way. Our Atomos recorder interpreted the camera’s Log footage as being substantially brighter than it actually was, and we found the LUTs for Leica’s L-Log required a bit more color grading than many of the ones we’ve used for other flavors of Log. However, those are mostly easy to work around once you’re familiar with the camera, and, if you don’t need the additional latitude that comes with shooting Log, the standard 10-bit footage looks quite beautiful, in my opinion.

Richard sums up most of his thoughts on the FP2 in the video, but if you want to go more in-depth, you can read our full review.

Read the full review About the Author: Mitchell started taking pictures at 10 and hasn’t stopped since. It’s been a wide-ranging adventure, spanning a wide variety of genres and locales, and occasionally dipping into fascinations with video and filmmaking. They honed their technical knowledge doing documentation, programing and QA, writing for The Verge, and just generally messing around on the computer to see what breaks.

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