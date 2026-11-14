Here’s a recap of recent music industry hires and in-house promotions as of November 13th, 2026.

If you have a job shuffle to share, we’re all ears. Send us a note to news@digitalmusicnews.com. If you’d like to post a job on our Job Board, just send us a request to noah@digitalmusicnews.com. And, keep track of all the latest music industry hires here.

SiriusXM

SiriusXM has tapped Anjali Sud to serve as its next CEO; the former Tubi head succeeds Jennifer Witz, who’s departing the satellite radio company after about 25 years.

AIM

The Association of Independent Music has announced its “first ever co-chairs”: Because Music head of digital partnerships Junior Foster and First Word Records director Aly Gillani.

beatBread

beatBread has formed an advisory board featuring Meta director of music business development Scott Sellwood; Kobalt Capital co-founder Johan Ahlström; Warner Music vet and PopHatch founder Oana Ruxandra; Suno chief commercial officer Jeremy Sirota; and former Pandora and Spotify publishing head Adam Parness.

BMI

Broadcast Music, Inc. has promoted Shannon Sanders, who’s been with the PRO for six years, to assistant VP of creative in Nashville.

Prescription Songs

Prescription Songs has upped Cameron Kooklanfar, part of its Los Angeles team since 2022, to A&R director.

PRG

Former SoundCloud CFO Drew Wilson has joined Production Resource Group in the same capacity.

TuneCore

TuneCore has elevated Tash Shah, who joined the Believe subsidiary in 2023, to global marketing VP.

USO

The USO has announced country star and U.S. Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan as its newest global ambassador.

Co:brand

Music marketing platform Co:brand has added ex-Universal Music/Virgin higher-up Daniel Esmond as its first head of fanbase.

Origami Music

Former MassiveMusic creative director Ryan Dickinson has launched Origami Music, billed as a platform for catalog “owners to manage and reshape their music for film in seconds.”

Borchetta Entertainment Group

Borchetta Entertainment Group has formally welcomed Abby Miller, most recently an artist manager and management consultant with In the Pocket Entertainment, as head of artist development.

The Team

The Team (formerly Wasserman) has revealed its board, which features several of the agency’s own execs: CEO Michael Watts; global president of brands and properties Elizabeth Lindsey; president of global talent representation Jason Ranne; music co-president Kevin Shivers; EMEA and APAC president Matthew Vandrau; CFO Elena Rochelli; and Brillstein Entertainment Partners chairman and CEO Jon Liebman.

(Apparently, the rebrand from Wasserman to The Team saw the company update all its prior press releases to reflect the new name.)

Also part of the board are higher-ups from The Team’s majority stakeholder, Providence Equity Partners: senior MD and co-head of North America Davis Noell; operating partner Greg Brown; longtime MD Scott Marimow; and SVP Ahana Maken.

Providence “will name additional external board members in the coming months,” per The Team.

Live Nation/Creator Nation

Live Nation-backed Creator Nation has brought on former Shamrock Capital private equity investor Alicia Zhu as COO.

UMPG Nashville

After nearly 15 years with Sony Music Publishing, Josh Van Valkenburg is joining UMPG Nashville as president. He’ll step into the post on January 4th, succeeding UMPG Nashville CEO Troy Tomlinson, who’s taking on an exclusive advisory role “as he eases into retirement.”