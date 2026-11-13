UMG-owned merchandising outfit Bravado is entering a partnership with Searchlight Pictures, Bravado’s first time working with a film studio on merch.

Searchlight Pictures has inked a partnership with Bravado, the Universal Music Group-owned brand management company, for worldwide merchandising. The deal marks the first time a film studio has worked with Bravado on merchandising.

Bravado will handle direct-to-fans e-commerce, retail, and licensing for Searchlight, beginning with the launch of a collection for the Martin McDonagh film, Wild Horse Nine. The film stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell as CIA agents and is set on Easter Island in 1973 shortly before the Chilean coup. The Wild Horse Nine merchandise collection is available now.

The debut merch collection aims to channel the film’s ’70s aesthetic through a curated assortment of vintage-inspired apparel, travel, and collectible accessories. Drawing on the film’s visual identity, the collection includes a journal, t-shirts, a long-sleeve polo, a passport cover, a bowling bag, keychains, and horse-motif signet rings. Additionally, the film’s soundtrack will be released on vinyl, available exclusively through the web shop.

“We’re excited to partner with Bravado to explore new and innovative ways to bring Searchlight films to life beyond the screen,” says Matthew Greenfield, President, Searchlight Pictures. “Their creative vision and forward-thinking approach make them a great fit for our studio, and Wild Horse Nine is an exciting first opportunity to push creative boundaries together.”

“Searchlight has built an incredible catalog of films that people have real connections to, and we’re thrilled to be working with them as our first partner in film and entertainment,” said Dan Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Strategy and New Ventures, Bravado. “Great films create lasting fandom, and we see a real opportunity to build on that through products and experiences that extend those stories beyond the screen.”

The deal arrives on the heels of Bravado appointing Goldberg to his current position, where he has been tasked with finding new verticals for the company outside of its typical music partnerships.

Bravado handles the branding and merchandise for major music acts like the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Post Malone, Guns N’ Roses, and A$AP Rocky. Though the company mostly works with music brands, their clientele also includes Harley-Davidson and Travis Pastrana’s Channel 199.