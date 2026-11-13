26 months after filing his “Bubblegum” copyright infringement lawsuit, Louisiana-based artist L.Mont (real name Lamount London) has reached a settlement in principle with Universal Music and Warner Chappell.

Technically, the straightforward legal battle was on hold for much of that stretch. As of this past August, the defendants hadn’t formally answered the suit, and the presiding judge therefore instructed L.Mont to demonstrate why the “action should not be dismissed for lack of prosecution.”

Apparently, that order got the ball rolling; an amended complaint materialized in mid-September, and the litigants just recently confirmed the settlement. Unfortunately for us, the concise filing at hand doesn’t shed any light whatsoever on the terms behind the resolution.

(A point worth emphasizing here: Quavo, who released “Bubble Gum” in 2018, isn’t directly mentioned in the settlement document and seemingly remains a party to the suit.)

But according to the brief order, the plaintiff, Universal Music, and Warner Chappell moved to dismiss “with the expectation that the settlement will be consummated within forty” days. Of course, it’ll be worth keeping an eye out for the corresponding notification and updates concerning the status of the claims against Quavo.

Per the months-old amended suit, L.Mont both wrote and recorded “Bubblegum” and, during an afterparty in New Orleans in 2016, “handed a demo CD” to Quavo (real name Quavious Marshall) “with the hope that the two would be able to work together on music in the future.”

And while it probably goes without saying at this stage of the game, L.Mont is adamant that “[t]here are unmistakable similarities between” his “Bubblegum” effort and the Quavo release of the same name.

“Based upon a side-by-side comparison of the two songs,” the amended suit reads, “a layperson could hear similarities in the lyrics, arrangement, melody, core expression, content, and other compositional elements in both songs and conclude that [the] songs are essentially identical, and the infringing Bubblegum clearly used the Plaintiff’s Bubblegum as a basis for the” allegedly infringing release.

Meanwhile, the “Bubblegum” action isn’t the only infringement dispute that’s (largely) resolved as of late. As exclusively reported by DMN, Lee Mendelson Film Productions and video game publisher GameMill Entertainment recently reached a settlement in principle of their own.

Additionally, Steve Cooper and others earlier in November voluntarily dismissed their “Swim” infringement action just a few months after suing Hybe.

Finally, closing with an update on a copyright complaint levied against Quavo and the Quality Control owner Hybe, the latter of which was subsequently dropped from the suit, the remaining litigants quietly ended their sculpture-focused showdown over the summer.

According to the original suit, Quavo allegedly filmed a teaser for “Trappa Rappa” in front of the sculptor plaintiff’s Quartz Eroded 1961 Ferrari GT before uploading the clip to social media without authorization.