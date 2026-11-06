JYP Entertainment Sues Distributor OneSync Over the Alleged Infringement of Stray Kids Member Han’s ‘Back to Life’

Another day, another copyright complaint – this time from JYP Entertainment, which is suing distributor OneSync Media and its founder for allegedly infringing on Stray Kids member Han’s “back to life.”

Seoul-headquartered JYP submitted the straightforward suit to a California federal court yesterday, naming Santa Monica-based OneSync and founder Miles Gaines as the lone defendants.

From the “Frankenstein” reggaeton action to the pile of multifaceted unauthorized-training complaints against AI giants, that infringement disputes tend to be complicated isn’t a secret.

But in keeping with the “straightforward” descriptor, the available evidence points to a comparatively simple (and musicologist-free) courtroom confrontation in JYP v. OneSync. As reiterated by the plaintiff, Han in early May 2026 dropped a pre-release “back to life” music video on Stray Kids’ YouTube channel.

From there, OneSync and Gaines allegedly “quickly copied the track wholesale” before reuploading it to a variety of DSPs under the same title (albeit while attributing the song to an “artist” named yungzzz).

(Although seemingly unmentioned in the suit, the alleged imposter track evidently caught the attention of and fueled criticism from Stray Kids’ STAY superfans.)

While it probably doesn’t need saying now, the alleged move didn’t sit right with JYP, which then “obtained metadata on YouTube” and traced the upload to distributors iGroove and Hitmaker Distro.

According to the action, the plaintiff proceeded to demand iGroove disclose the real name of yungzzz; iGroove is said to have responded by pinpointing Hitmaker “as the party that was responsible for delivering the” allegedly infringing track to DSPs.

Finally, Hitmaker’s counsel named Gaines as the accountholder and indicated that his email was tied to OneSync, where he’s billed as the founder and CEO, per the legal text.

All told, JYP is seeking relief for direct copyright infringement and, due to the alleged removal and alteration of copyright management information (CMI), a DMCA violation.

When contacted for comment, Gaines highlighted the possibility that the recording in question had been “submitted through a third party” – while also confirming an ongoing review of “the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the distribution.”

Here’s the full statement that OneSync founder Miles Gaines provided to DMN:

“OneSync takes copyright protection and the rights of artists and copyright holders seriously.

Our distribution operations incorporate multiple copyright review and screening measures designed to identify potentially unauthorized content. In this instance, my understanding is that the recording was submitted through a third party, and I was unaware of the upload at the time.

The recording has since been removed.

We are reviewing the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the distribution, including the account activity and submission records. We intend to cooperate through the appropriate legal process.

We believe it is important that the facts be established accurately and that the distinction between the allegations in a complaint and the facts ultimately established be respected.”