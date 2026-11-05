Musixmatch Re-Inks With DistroKid; Partnership Aims to Help Independent Artists Layer More Lyrics Into Their Releases

Musixmatch and DistroKid renew their partnership with a multi-year agreement, making it easier for artists to distribute their lyrics across platforms.

On Thursday, Musixmatch and DistroKid announced the renewal of their worldwide partnership under a new multi-year agreement that helps independent artists share their lyrics across major streaming and social platforms and connect with fans worldwide.

Under the renewed agreement, DistroKid will continue to offer Musixmatch’s lyrics distribution through its Lyric Blaster service. Powered by Musixmatch, the service enables artists to deliver their lyrics to major streaming and social platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Instagram, and Amazon.

The partnership reflects the growing importance of lyrics in building deeper connections between artists and fans. According to MiDiA research, fans who engage deeply with lyrics are nearly four times more likely to purchase merchandise and twice as likely to attend live shows.

While major labels often have dedicated teams to coordinate music releases, independent artists frequently manage these details themselves. By continuing to integrate Musixmatch’s lyrics distribution capabilities into DistroKid, the partnership gives independent artists a simple way to manage and distribute their lyrics alongside their music.

“A song recorded in a bedroom deserves the same opportunities to connect with fans as one released by a major label, and lyrics are an important part of that experience. At Musixmatch, we help ensure every artist’s words reach their fans accurately, wherever they listen,” said Marco Paglia, Co-President, Musixmatch. “Through our partnership with DistroKid, one of the world’s largest music distributors, we’re making that process easier, giving independent artists the tools to take control of their lyrics.”

“We’re really pleased to renew our partnership with Musixmatch,” said Phil Bauer, President, DistroKid. “Lyrics are a big part of how fans connect with a song, and we want to make sharing them as easy as possible. This partnership helps artists get their lyrics ready alongside their music, all through a service they already use.”

The agreement follows a series of developments at Musixmatch, including the launches of Musixmatch Pro for Labels and Sentinel, a real-time music copyright detection service for AI and user-generated content platforms. Musixmatch also recently announced the acquisition of Music Reports, Inc., the company behind the Songdex copyright registry, which will enable it to establish the world’s most comprehensive registry of music copyright information.