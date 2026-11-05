DDEX Announces ElevenLabs as First AI Company to Join Its Ranks

International standards organization for the music industry, DDEX, has announced AI audio research company ElevenLabs joining as a full member.

Digital Data Exchange (DDEX), the not-for-profit international standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the exchange of data and information across the music industry, has announced AI audio research and deployment company ElevenLabs joining DDEX as a full member—the first AI company to do so. DDEX’s membership includes more than 150 of the most influential companies and individuals in music and technology and a growing number of AI content attribution companies.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have ElevenLabs join the DDEX membership,” said Mark Isherwood, DDEX Secretariat. “As one of the leading AI companies in the music marketplace, their expertise will provide a plethora of insight and an even deeper understanding of these issues as they continue to evolve in the coming years. In return, DDEX will provide ElevenLabs with deep insight to the operational requirements of the entire music value chain.”

“We’re excited to be joining DDEX as their first member from the AI technology space,” said Gabriella Heybourne, Music Strategy & Operations at ElevenLabs. “We’re looking forward to taking part in their plenaries and working groups to help shape their approach to the communication of music, as it relates to AI and more.”

ElevenLabs joins on the heels of DDEX’s AI Working Group holding its first physical meeting in Nashville on September 9 and 10, where huge progress was made on defining its members’ core priorities. The AI Working Group has recently finished soliciting member comments on the committee draft of their Generative AI Declaration Standard (GAI-D), and the draft standard will now move forward through DDEX’s peer review process before publication in early 2027.

DDEX invites any organization with a business interest in AI technologies to become a member of DDEX to ensure they have a voice in developing future standards and the ability to participate in future Working Group meetings and plenaries.

Membership to DDEX is open to any organization with a business interest in digital media content; there are currently over 150 members worldwide, including Amazon, Apple, ASCAP, Believe, BMI, BMAT, GEMA, Google, Kobalt, Meta, Pandora, PPL, PRS for Music, Sacem, SCPP, SOCAN, Sony Music Entertainment, SoundExchange, Spotify, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group. A company does not need to become a member to implement any of the DDEX standards, but being a member of DDEX provides the opportunity to participate in and influence the development of international standards in the digital value chain.