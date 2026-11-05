Live Nation Says The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Is Officially the Highest-Grossing Solo Male Tour of All Time

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour has become the highest-grossing by a solo male artist in history, surpassing the billion-dollar mark. That’s according to mega-promoter Live Nation, who tipped the lofty claim to DMN this morning.

Global superstar The Weeknd officially concluded his historic After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour with a final performance at TM Stadium National in Kuala Lumpur, marking the end of an extraordinary four-year global run.

The finale followed 16 other sold-out stadium shows across Asia this fall, bringing the tour to the region for the first time. Originally announced with 11 dates, the Asia leg quickly expanded to 17 shows due to overwhelming demand, including three nights in Bangkok, four in Hong Kong, and multiple performances in every market on the run.

Since kicking off in July 2022, the tour has spanned 176 shows across 67 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents, selling more than 9 million tickets and grossing over $1.3 billion. The tour is now the highest-grossing by a male artist in history and one of only a handful of tours ever to surpass the billion-dollar mark.

Over four years, the tour traveled across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and Asia, with The Weeknd returning for additional runs in nearly every territory to meet ongoing fan demand. The tour maintained its record-breaking momentum throughout its final year, selling well over 3 million tickets and grossing over $500 million in 2026 alone. In July, the tour topped Billboard’s monthly Boxscore chart, grossing more than $120 million and selling nearly 900,000 tickets in a single month.

Beyond its commercial success, the tour has also made an impact on communities around the world. To date, The Weeknd has donated $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, supporting global hunger relief and access to quality education for children worldwide.

In 2026 alone, $3 million has been raised for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Global Citizen. This year’s contributions to Global Citizen will support a new campaign focused on breaking down barriers facing women and girls in health, education, and economic opportunity. The campaign will focus on securing commitments that empower women and girls and help them reach their full potential.

The Weeknd also recently surprised fans with the release of “Hong Kong” featuring Cantopop icon Faye Wong on October 31, following its live debut on October 24 during the opening night of his four-show run at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. The single has already broken multiple records across China’s major music streaming platforms.

On NetEase Cloud Music, it achieved the biggest first-day debut for a non-Mandarin song in the past five years across streams, likes, saves, comments, and shares. It also made The Weeknd the first international artist in five years to reach #1 on all three major charts (Hot Song, Surging, and New Music) on release day. On QQ Music, the track earned the biggest debut ever for a Western male artist across streams, saves, comments, and shares and made The Weeknd the first Western artist in 2026 to top all three major charts on release day.

From its opening night in 2022 to its final performance in Kuala Lumpur, the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour has redefined the scale of global stadium touring, reaching millions of fans across five continents and cementing its place among the most successful tours in live music history.