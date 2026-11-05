Enhanced Group to Acquire Controlling Stake in DEAG

Enhanced Group has announced entering the final stages with shareholders of DEAG to acquire an approximately 77% controlling stake in the Berlin company.

Enhanced Group, a sports, entertainment, and performance products company, has announced that it has entered into definitive exchange agreements with certain shareholders of Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) to acquire an approximately 77% controlling interest in the Berlin-based live entertainment and ticketing platform.

The transaction transforms Enhanced into a sports and live entertainment powerhouse, bringing together two complementary businesses in a major strategic milestone. Enhanced’s owned sports properties, including the Enhanced Games and Enhanced Breakers Series, and its Live Enhanced telehealth businesses are complemented by DEAG’s live event offering across festivals, concerts, and touring, spoken word and other live experiences, along with its promoter network, production capabilities, venue relationships, and proprietary ticketing infrastructure.

Enhanced believes this step positions it well for what it sees as the flip side of AI: as technology gives people more time back, Enhanced believes they will increasingly choose to spend it on real-world, shared experiences.

“I believe one of the most significant long-term consequences of AI and robotics will be a gradual reduction in the need for human labor. And I believe people will mostly allocate this free time to shared, real, live human experiences,” commented Maximilian Martin, co-founder and CEO of Enhanced. “This creates scarcity, as sports and live experiences cannot be automated or replicated by AI. A live game, a concert, a record broken in front of a crowd—all those moments create goosebumps and become more valuable as everything else becomes digitally abundant.”

“We believe the winners will be the companies that own the content, the stage, and the ticket. With DEAG, Enhanced will have all three: owned sports and live IP, a broad promoter and venue network, and proprietary ticketing. And we believe we are acquiring it at a very attractive valuation.”

In the all-stock transaction, Enhanced is expected to issue 1 Enhanced share for approximately 1.7 DEAG shares—approximately 11 million newly issued shares of its Class A common stock—to the participating DEAG shareholders, with no cash consideration as part of the transaction.

Enhanced is issuing consideration shares at $8 per share, an approximately 13% premium to yesterday’s closing price of $7.11. This values 100% of DEAG’s equity at approximately $115 million, with an implied enterprise value of approximately $139 million.

The combined group is expected to generate approximately $670 million in combined revenue and $26 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2027, representing 21.5% revenue growth and an approximately $65.5 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, providing Enhanced with significant operating scale and a broader platform for organic growth and further acquisitions.

DEAG will continue to operate under its existing management team, led by incoming CEO Markus Breitenecker, who joins from ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, where he was Chief Operating Officer, and will pursue its established buy-and-build strategy, which Enhanced management intends to further support by contributing additional growth capital. Since 2019, DEAG has successfully completed more than 30 acquisitions, consolidating independent promoters and regional live entertainment businesses in Europe’s fragmented live entertainment market.

Enhanced’s management views the acquisition of DEAG as the first step in its own buy-and-build strategy, with further acquisitions in sports and live entertainment envisioned over the coming years.