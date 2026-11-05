Spotify Inks a Major United Airlines Partnership, With Starlink Enabling the Connectivity

Spotify is bringing personal account streaming to United Airlines seatback displays using QR code scans on Starlink-equipped aircraft. Legroom is still extra, however.

Spotify has finalized a new partnership that brings personal account streaming to United Airlines seatback displays. According to details shared with Digital Music News early this morning, Spotify listeners will have the ability to resume content directly from their seatback screen on United Airlines flights, whether it’s a trip-specific playlist or a podcast they were halfway through.

The process is easy enough, thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones, easy connection protocols, and in-air connectivity. Using a simple QR code scan, passengers on Starlink-equipped aircraft can pair their account to unlock their customized Home feed, saved playlists, Your Library, AI DJ, podcasts, audiobooks, and music videos right on their seatback display.

Spotify broke down the process; here’s how the connectivity will work:

Connect your phone to the “United” WiFi network, with no WiFi pass or MileagePlus sign-in required. Tap the Spotify icon or tile on your seatback screen and scan the QR code with your phone’s camera. Confirm pairing on your phone. If you’re already logged into Spotify, your account will connect automatically, or you’ll be prompted to log in or sign up.

Crucially, your Spotify login details are never entered on the seatback screen. At the end of the flight, you’ll be automatically logged out, and the screen will reset before the next passengers board. You can also log yourself out at any time from the Spotify app on the seatback screen.

“Bringing personal Spotify accounts to United seatback screens is a major milestone, creating a new way to experience Spotify in flight,” said Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify. “With a quick QR code scan, passengers can bring their personalized Spotify experience to the screen in front of them—their recommendations, saved library, and favorite songs, podcasts, audiobooks, and videos—and enjoy it all on a big screen at 35,000 feet.”

Both Spotify Free and Premium listeners can use the app, with playback options and features available depending on their plan and market.

The new functionality is rolling out across United Starlink-equipped aircraft now and will expand to additional aircraft through 2027. Users travelling on United who don’t yet see the app on their flight can still access Spotify’s channel, which was introduced last year across United’s fleet. The channel features 450 hours of curated playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks for passengers to access for free on their seatback screens.