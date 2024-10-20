Open in App
    • Digital Camera World

    Fujifilm hates money, is not making a new film camera

    By James Artaius,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13so4I_0wEQY4As00

    Astonishingly, despite the recent and unquenchable thirst for new 35mm cameras, a new film camera from Fujifilm is not "on the agenda", according to a company director.

    It's a decision that's absolutely stunning. So many of the old names behind the best film cameras have made a comeback, with brand new 35mm cameras like the Pentax 17 , the Kodak Ektar H35 and the Rollei 35AF .

    Indeed, such is the appetite for new film cameras that the Pentax and Rollei sold out almost instantly – and the Pentax in particular is as rare as rocking horse crap right now.

    So it seemed like the most obvious decision in the world that Fujifilm – which is not only one of the OG film camera makers, but is one of the world's biggest makers of the actual film that goes in them – would join the fray.

    Apparently, though, that's not going to happen.

    "For now, I don't think a new film camera is on the agenda," said Franck Bernard, director of the photo division at Fujifilm France, in a recent interview with Phototrend .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GM1q4_0wEQY4As00

    Just like today, Fujifilm used to produce medium format cameras in the film era. Could you just imagine a sexy new 120 Fujica? (Image credit: Fujifilm)

    It's such a peculiar decision. Fujifilm made everything from half-frame and 35mm film cameras all the way to medium format cameras – and for a company that is so hot on current trends, it felt like a complete no-brainer.

    However, when asked about the "return to film trend", Bernard suggested that it may not have the legs that people are suggesting.

    "I would, however, qualify the idea of ​​a 'return to film'. As a film manufacturer, we have access to market data and know whether this is really a large-scale phenomenon. It is true that there is a real craze for film, particularly among young people, who are looking to understand and learn.

    "However, we also see its limits. We know exactly what we are offering: disposable cameras, films… There is indeed a return to film, but its importance should be put into perspective."

    So there you have it, folks. The return to film may be big enough to bring Rollei back from the dead, and for Pentax to pivot its entire camera business, but from Fujifilm's perspective it's not enough to merit resurrecting its classic film cameras.

    It's a shame. I would have loved to see a new ST801.

    If you're a film shooter, take a look at the best film for 35mm cameras . For digital heads, check out the best Fujifilm cameras and the best Fujifilm lenses .

