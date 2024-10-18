Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Digital Camera World

    A decade later, the Canon 7D Mark II is still a powerhouse performer

    By James Artaius,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziAUJ_0wCKxLzH00

    Ten years ago, the Canon 7D Mark II was launched – and in many people's minds, it was the very best camera for wildlife photography .

    Of course, a decade is a lifetime in camera years. So perhaps it's surprising that, despite its advanced age, Canon 7D Mark II is still an incredibly potent camera – and one that still delivers great results even today.

    I must admit, I don't reach for my Canon DSLRs as often as I used to; one of the perils of reviewing the latest cameras is that there's always something newer and shinier on my shelf.

    However, the last time I picked up the Canon 7D Mark II I was blown away by just how usable it still is. In fact, while I missed the modern mirrorless trimmings, I could absolutely still take this out on a wildlife shoot and have an absolute blast.

    The camera's 20.2MP resolution isn't going to blow anyone away in 2024, but the secret sauce here is the APS-C sensor with its 1.6x crop factor – a secret weapon for wildlife photography! I was feeling frisky and mounted my (similarly underused) EF 135mm, which became a 216mm – ideal for animal portraits.

    Pair it with something more sensible, though, like a 70-200mm (which becomes 112-320mm) and you can let rip with its 10fps continuous shooting to capture some incredible images. Canon's sensors age very well, and the shots that come out of this old workhorse still look as good as they ever did.

    I also love that the Canon 7D Mark II is both weather sealed and has twin memory card slots – everything a serious outdoor shooter could ask for. My favorite thing, though, is that this is a camera with GPS – an increasing rarity these days, but I love having geodata for my images.

    Obviously, like-for-like, this camera can't compare to the two that replaced it: the Canon EOS 90D (indirectly) and the Canon EOS R7 (directly).

    But the truth is, the fact that those cameras can do more doesn't make the Canon 7D Mark II any less capable. The only thing that's truly less here is the price; it can be had for as little as $300 in the US or £260 in the UK MPB.com .

    If you're on a budget, or a beginner, or you've never tried sports and wildlife photography and you want to give it a go without breaking the bank, picking up a Canon 7D Mark II is a great value way to get into action shooting.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bq0O8_0wCKxLzH00

    (Image credit: Canon)

    You might be interested in the best Canon cameras on the market today, or you could double down and check out the best cameras for sports photography and the best cameras for wildlife photography .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Canon PowerShot Golf review: game-changing laser rangefinder-camera
    Digital Camera World2 days ago
    Pulsar Axion XQ30 Pro thermal imaging monocular review
    Digital Camera World14 hours ago
    The first rule of shooting with a gimbal is not to fall over: "If it's you or the kit, chuck the kit" says pro
    Digital Camera World14 hours ago
    Nikon Canada's vintage pop-up diner is giving me serious Stranger Things vibes
    Digital Camera World2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    This might be the weirdest camera lens I've ever seen!But where does it come from?
    Digital Camera World2 days ago
    "Young people no longer practice photography" says Fujifilm
    Digital Camera World1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Will YouTube’s verification tool make more people say the moon landings were fake?
    Digital Camera World2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Don't wing it! This is how to photograph barn owls the right way
    Digital Camera World10 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Amazing close-up photo shows tiny warrior-like organism that fights climate change
    Digital Camera World8 hours ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Bellroy Venture 10L Camera Edition review: the ultimate sling for street photographers?
    Digital Camera World2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Keep your home protected without making it look like a maximum-security prison, with this attractive AI-powered light
    Digital Camera World7 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy