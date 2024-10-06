Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Digital Camera World

    Weekly Wash: The 5 biggest camera news stories of the week (September 06)

    By James Artaius,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtZxI_0vwHiyYV00

    It's been a pretty big week for camera news, certainly in terms of gravity.

    One of the biggest lighting companies in the industry has ceased trading after 14 years, and the USA has run out of emergency drones now that it won't allow DJI products to be used for purposes such as fighting wildfires.

    Elsewhere Fujifilm is at last addressing the autofocus issues that have affected certain cameras since April, Viltrox has made a pancake lens so thin that it's being called a 'chip' lens, and one of Japan's finest photographers has come out of hibernation.

    These are the five biggest camera news stories of the week…

    Rotolight enters administration

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8N8q_0vwHiyYV00

    (Image credit: Rotolight)

    Rotolight, the British maker of specialist lighting equipment used by everyone from amateur photographers to big-budget Hollywood productions, has entered administration.

    I spoke to Rotolight this morning, which confirmed the situation: "The business is in administration, although we remain hopeful that the brand may have a future."

    It's no secret that the economy has been hit hard around the world, with British businesses facing their most challenging time since the 2008 global financial crisis. According to a GOV.UK report for Q3 2023, "This quarter saw the highest quarterly total insolvencies since Q4 2008 and the highest quarterly number of CVLs [creditors' voluntary liquidations] since the start of the time series in 1960"…

    Read full story: Rotolight goes into administration, but "remains hopeful" the brand will continue

    Fujifilm will fix autofocus issues on three cameras

    (Image credit: Fujifilm)

    In a video where it also announced that an X Summit will be held this month , Fujifilm confirmed that it will address the autofocus issues being suffered by users of the X-H2 , X-H2S and GFX 100 II .

    There has been widespread backlash from users since a firmware update in April caused problems on some cameras, but executive Yuji Igarashi assured us that the company has been listening.

    "Recently we've received comments, especially on autofocus, to improve the autofocus. In response, we are developing a new firmware for X-H2S, X-H2 and GFX 100 II. This update enhances subject tracking stability when shooting video. The improvements by firmware upgrades are not limited to autofocus…"

    Read full story: Fujifilm X-H2, X-H2S and GFX 100 II to get better video performance with firmware update

    US doesn't have enough emergency drones, post-DJI

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NL9PX_0vwHiyYV00

    (Image credit: US Department of the Interior)

    A new report by the non-partisan GAO – the US Government Accountability Office – has highlighted a problem facing parts of the US government that use drones, not least the Department of the Interior, which uses them to monitor and prevent wildfires.

    The problem – one I've highlighted in the past at DCW – is that various policies and unfunded mandates are preventing departments acquire the relatively cheap and effective tech they've been used to. No real domestic alternative has emerged and the US now finds itself with an aging fleet of DJI equipment that, thanks to legislation it has passed, it is unable to replace.

    The result is, as the report puts it, means "Interior bureaus have not been able to expand their use of drones for emergency operations, according to officials. Some bureaus no longer have enough drones to meet their needs for such operations, and using alternative methods such as helicopters can increase costs and safety risks, according to bureau officials"…

    Read full story: American anti-DJI laws risks help spread of wildfires – says US government report

    This pancake lens is so thin, it's called a (potato) Chip

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X5phY_0vwHiyYV00

    (Image credit: Viltrox)

    Viltrox has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for a tiny new pancake lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. Called the AF 28mm f/4.5 FE, the lens could well become the smallest lens available for Sony shooters – and is nicknamed 'Chip' on account of its potato chip-like slimness.

    Measuring a mere 15mm long and 60mm in diameter, the lens is barely thicker than a camera body cap and weighs just 60g. It closely resembles the design of the Olympus Fisheye Body Cap 9mm f/8 , although the two lenses have very different focal lengths.

    Naturally, Viltrox had to make some compromises to create such a slim lens – the primary sacrifice being there's no diaphragm, so the aperture is fixed at f/4.5. Another unusual omission is that the lens lacks a manual focus ring, largely because it's so slim that there isn't really room for one. Thankfully Viltrox has managed to find space inside the barrel for a VCM coil autofocus motor, so despite the tiny dimensions, focusing is a breeze…

    Read full story: An unbelievably small lens is coming for Sony E-mount cameras

    One of Japan's greatest photographers has returned

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZghpO_0vwHiyYV00

    (Image credit: © Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation)

    In 2017, Thames & Hudson published Daido Moriyama's remarkable book of self-curated photographs taken from his journal magazine Record , resulting in a striking collection of black-and-white imagery depicting Moriyama's unique perspective of the world. Seven years on and we are getting a sequel, and it is beautiful!

    xRecord 2 by Daido Moriyama is a new sequel volume presenting a collection of photographs featured in issues 31 to 50 of Moriyama's seminal magazine Record . Although no one would argue if you called his work street photography, his images aren't pigeonholed by a genre, instead offering viewers Moriyama's perspective of life more often than not from the streets.

    Full story: Daido Moriyama – the master street photographer – is back

    If these stories have piqued your interest, why not check out the best Canon RF lenses , the best cine lenses , the best cheap drones , and the best 360 cameras .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fujifilm announces its October X Summit with a focus on design & firmware updates
    Digital Camera World5 days ago
    An unbelievably small lens is coming for Sony E and Nikon Z cameras
    Digital Camera World9 days ago
    Rotolight goes into administration, but "remains hopeful" the brand will continue
    Digital Camera World6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    What the Flip!? The rise and abrupt fall of the pioneering digital video camera
    Digital Camera World5 days ago
    Photos aren’t photos until you print them
    Digital Camera World8 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Ring doorbell v the cat poo bandit 🐈‍⬛💩 the true story of tracking the HUMAN culprit!
    Digital Camera World3 days ago
    "A filmmaking powerhouse!" – The iPhone 16 Pro is a serious camera and this proves it!
    Digital Camera World5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Meike has a new super-cheap fast prime, and it's even got autofocus
    Digital Camera World7 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Aura launches its biggest digital photo frame yet – the supersized Walden
    Digital Camera World7 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    How to capture candid street photographs like a pro
    Digital Camera World4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post4 days ago
    All the winners of the 39th AOP Awards – photos that will change your view of the world
    Digital Camera World4 days ago
    Vanguard Alta Pro 3VLT 235CV 10 review: a remarkably compact and lightweight video tripod
    Digital Camera World6 days ago
    You HAVE to see these incredible guitar images shot on a smartphone – they're NOT composites!
    Digital Camera World2 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Photographer Kelvin Yuen harnesses the power of nature to win Epson Pano Awards 2024
    Digital Camera World6 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Bosch UniversalInspect inspection camera review
    Digital Camera World4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy