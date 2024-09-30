Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Digital Camera World
NASA photo inspires engineer to create mining colony on moon of Uranus – just 38 years and 1.6 billion miles later!
By Adam Juniper,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 18
Add a Comment
Larry Harris
2h ago
64 comet
3h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upworthy2 days ago
Snopes1 day ago
unexplained-mysteries.com4 days ago
‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
The US Sun1 day ago
Indy1005 hours ago
William Saint Val5 days ago
Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
The Mirror US4 days ago
Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
Fox Business2 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
The Independent1 day ago
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Branded 'Sick' for Kissing His Supposedly 'Adopted Daughter' in a Resurfaced Video
Inquisitr.com4 days ago
Mens Journal7 days ago
Elvis' Secret Autopsy File Leaked! King's Doctor Says Icon Was Really Killed by Body Inflammation Trauma Sparked By 1960s Brain Injury
Knewz5 days ago
Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
The US Sun1 day ago
MarketRealist3 days ago
United Airlines threatens to evict all passengers if business class travelers refuse to give up seats for crew
breezyscroll.com8 days ago
audioinkradio.com4 days ago
Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
Mediaite3 days ago
I was called to haul an old car away and found a 1966 classic valued around $70k – it’s a ‘labor of love’ to restore
The US Sun2 days ago
Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
The US Sun5 days ago
CBS Miami3 days ago
Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Screamed' for 30 Minutes at Florist Who Vowed to 'Never Work With Her Again'
OK Magazine2 days ago
alamogordotownnews.com9 days ago
Shin4 days ago
Indy1004 days ago
Indy1002 days ago
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Accidentally Sent A Photo Of Herself And Dylan Dreyer To “A Young Lifeguard” Named Dylan: “I Need To Be A Little More Careful”
Decider.com2 days ago
Indy1001 day ago
Darcey Olson - FoodieandWine.com15 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.