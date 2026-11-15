Three sweet “jungle” pups in Dickson, TN are hoping to swing right into loving homes. All are young mixed-breed dogs with gentle, slightly shy personalities who blossom with treats and patience.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Personality: A little shy at first, but warms up with treats and kindness; described as a “little jungle princess” with a heart full of love

A little shy at first, but warms up with treats and kindness; described as a “little jungle princess” with a heart full of love Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Kala is named after Kala from Tarzan and is looking for that same unconditional love—no jungle required, just a cozy home and a family of her own.

👉 Meet Kala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Personality: Sweet, slightly shy at first, but warms up quickly with treats and gentle attention; described as having “the sweetest little personality”

Sweet, slightly shy at first, but warms up quickly with treats and gentle attention; described as having “the sweetest little personality” Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Jane isn’t looking for a wild jungle adventure—she just wants a safe, loving home and a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with White

Personality: A bit shy when meeting new people, but very sweet once he feels safe; ready to “swing” into someone’s heart

A bit shy when meeting new people, but very sweet once he feels safe; ready to “swing” into someone’s heart Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Tarzan may be the “king of the jungle,” but what he really wants is a comfy couch and a person to love.

👉 Meet Tarzan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Dickson, TN and looking for a young, loving dog, please consider meeting Kala, Jane, or Tarzan. Call the Humane Society of Dickson County at (615) 446-7387 to ask about visits and adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.