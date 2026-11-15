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🐶 Playful Young Jungle-Themed Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dickson
Three sweet “jungle” pups in Dickson, TN are hoping to swing right into loving homes. All are young mixed-breed dogs with gentle, slightly shy personalities who blossom with treats and patience.
Kala
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Personality: A little shy at first, but warms up with treats and kindness; described as a “little jungle princess” with a heart full of love
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
Kala is named after Kala from Tarzan and is looking for that same unconditional love—no jungle required, just a cozy home and a family of her own.
👉 Meet Kala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jane
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Personality: Sweet, slightly shy at first, but warms up quickly with treats and gentle attention; described as having “the sweetest little personality”
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
Jane isn’t looking for a wild jungle adventure—she just wants a safe, loving home and a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tarzan
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Personality: A bit shy when meeting new people, but very sweet once he feels safe; ready to “swing” into someone’s heart
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
Tarzan may be the “king of the jungle,” but what he really wants is a comfy couch and a person to love.
👉 Meet Tarzan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Dickson, TN and looking for a young, loving dog, please consider meeting Kala, Jane, or Tarzan. Call the Humane Society of Dickson County at (615) 446-7387 to ask about visits and adoption.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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