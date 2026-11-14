These Dickson cats are looking for special homes as barn or outdoor working cats. They’re not social house pets, but they can be wonderful helpers if you have safe outdoor space and can provide shelter, food, and water.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Whiskers lived outside as a feral cat and is not suited to life as an indoor pet. She needs a barn or safe outdoor home where she can roam freely and help control the rodent population. She will need:

A weatherproof shelter (barn, outbuilding, or similar)

(barn, outbuilding, or similar) Daily food and fresh water

Whiskers is spayed, has a rabies vaccine, and is ear-tipped. The shelter notes that barn cats do best with a feline friend, so consider adopting another barn cat with her.

👉 Meet Whiskers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Moana also came in as a feral outdoor cat and is looking for a barn cat / working cat placement. She’s happiest living outside in a safe area, helping keep mice and other pests under control. She will need:

A dry, protected shelter from weather

from weather Regular food and water, as hunting alone is not enough

Moana is spayed, has a rabies vaccine, and is ear-tipped. The shelter suggests adopting her with another barn cat so they can keep each other company.

👉 Meet Moana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Portobello is a young Domestic Shorthair looking for a home through the Humane Society of Dickson County. For full details on her personality, health, and what kind of home she needs, please check her online profile or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Portobello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Black (all)

Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Bugger is a young black kitten who never learned to enjoy people and prefers to keep her distance. She was found living outside and would do best as a feral barn/working cat in a safe outdoor area with other cats.

Her new home must provide:

A secure, weatherproof shelter

Daily food and fresh water

Having feral cats like Bugger can help with rodent control. She is spayed and up to date on vet care.

👉 Meet Bugger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Widget is a young Domestic Shorthair available for adoption. To learn about her temperament, whether she’s suited for indoor life, and any special needs, please visit her listing or contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Widget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Sprout is another young Domestic Shorthair hoping for a home. Details about her personality and ideal family are on her online profile, or you can call the shelter to ask more.

👉 Meet Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Orange/Red

Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Tabasco is an orange adult male who lived as a feral outdoor cat. He’s looking for a barn or outdoor working home where he can roam and help with rodent control.

His new home should provide:

A dry, safe shelter from the elements

from the elements Daily food and water, since hunting isn’t enough

Tabasco is neutered, has a rabies vaccine, and is ear-tipped. The shelter recommends adopting him with another barn cat so they can keep each other company.

👉 Meet Tabasco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you have a barn, workshop, or safe outbuilding in the Dickson, TN area, please consider giving one (or a pair) of these cats a second chance at life. Call the Humane Society of Dickson County at (615) 446-7387 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.