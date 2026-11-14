Looking for a loyal new friend in Dickson? These sweet dogs at the Humane Society of Dickson County are hoping for a second chance and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Size: Under 30 pounds

Under 30 pounds Personality: Described as the "sweetest little shadow" – shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s a devoted best friend who loves with her whole heart and will happily follow you everywhere.

Described as the "sweetest little shadow" – shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s a devoted best friend who loves with her whole heart and will happily follow you everywhere. Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids

Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Gidget would be a wonderful match for a family or person who wants a gentle, loving companion who sticks close by.

👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 2 years

About 2 years Gender: Not listed (described as a sweet girl)

Not listed (described as a sweet girl) Personality: A "31 flavor mix" with a heart full of love. Bella and her brother were left behind when their family moved, but she’s still very sweet. She can be shy with new people, but warms up with treats or toys.

A "31 flavor mix" with a heart full of love. Bella and her brother were left behind when their family moved, but she’s still very sweet. She can be shy with new people, but warms up with treats or toys. Background: Came in with her brother Zeke after being left behind; cared for by a kind neighbor until rescued.

Came in with her brother after being left behind; cared for by a kind neighbor until rescued. Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Bella is looking for a patient, kind home that will give her the happy ending she deserves.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 2 years

About 2 years Gender: Male

Personality: Another "31 Flavors" mix with a big heart. Zeke was also left behind when his family moved. He’s sweet but a bit shy at first; with a little time, his loving nature comes out.

Another "31 Flavors" mix with a big heart. Zeke was also left behind when his family moved. He’s sweet but a bit shy at first; with a little time, his loving nature comes out. Background: Brother to Bella ; both were fed by a kind neighbor until animal control brought them to safety.

Brother to ; both were fed by a kind neighbor until animal control brought them to safety. Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

Zeke would do well with someone who can give him time to trust and feel safe again.

👉 Meet Zeke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Dickson, TN, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Dickson County or giving them a call at (615) 446-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.