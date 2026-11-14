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🐶 Gentle, Loving Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Dickson, TN
Looking for a loyal new friend in Dickson? These sweet dogs at the Humane Society of Dickson County are hoping for a second chance and a family to love.
Gidget
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Size: Under 30 pounds
- Personality: Described as the "sweetest little shadow" – shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s a devoted best friend who loves with her whole heart and will happily follow you everywhere.
- Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
Gidget would be a wonderful match for a family or person who wants a gentle, loving companion who sticks close by.
👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bella
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: About 2 years
- Gender: Not listed (described as a sweet girl)
- Personality: A "31 flavor mix" with a heart full of love. Bella and her brother were left behind when their family moved, but she’s still very sweet. She can be shy with new people, but warms up with treats or toys.
- Background: Came in with her brother Zeke after being left behind; cared for by a kind neighbor until rescued.
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
Bella is looking for a patient, kind home that will give her the happy ending she deserves.
👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeke
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: About 2 years
- Gender: Male
- Personality: Another "31 Flavors" mix with a big heart. Zeke was also left behind when his family moved. He’s sweet but a bit shy at first; with a little time, his loving nature comes out.
- Background: Brother to Bella; both were fed by a kind neighbor until animal control brought them to safety.
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
Zeke would do well with someone who can give him time to trust and feel safe again.
👉 Meet Zeke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Dickson, TN, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Dickson County or giving them a call at (615) 446-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.