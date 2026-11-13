Healthcare is busy in Dickson, TN right now, with hospitals, rehab, and retail pharmacies all adding staff. If you’re in patient care or medical support, there are several solid full-time options to check out.

Employer: TriStar Horizon Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 150+ bed regional medical center doing nuclear medicine and PET CT exams. This role is ideal if you’re CNMT or ARRT(N) registered and want strong benefits, tuition and loan support, and a big health system behind you.

Employer: TriStar Horizon Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle CT imaging from start to finish—screening patients, starting IVs, running scans, and working closely with radiologists. Great fit for grads of an accredited radiologic tech program who want hospital experience plus HCA’s full benefits package.

Employer: TriStar Horizon Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (HCA Healthcare) Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR at a busy regional center. Perfect if you’re a vocational school grad who can obtain CST/CSA/TS-C and BLS within 30 days and want strong benefits, no travel, and steady surgical volume.

Employer: Dickson Health and Rehab

Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping residents with daily care, vitals, and support in a rehab setting. Good match if you hold a current Tennessee LHNA certification and want a team-focused environment with room to grow.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window through: 01/12/2027 (anticipated)

Front-line pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and keep the pharmacy running smoothly. Good for folks with strong customer service skills who want steady hours, benefits, and clear training and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.