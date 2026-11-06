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🐶 Gentle, Treat-Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dickson, TN
Looking for a loyal new friend in Dickson, TN? These adoptable dogs are learning to love life and are ready for a family to call their own.
Shirley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
About Shirley:
Shirley came in with her family after being found roaming a small community with very little human contact. In foster care, she’s learning that people can be kind, that hands bring treats, and that being a dog can actually be pretty great.
- Dog-friendly: Yes, very dog-friendly
- Good with cats: Doesn’t mind cats
- Personality: Sweet, cautious but learning to trust, very food-motivated
- Training: Still learning leash walking and how to handle new sights and sounds
She’ll do best with a patient adopter who can give her time to build confidence and keep showing her the good life.
👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Romeo
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
About Romeo:
Romeo also arrived with his family after fending for themselves with very little human interaction. Since coming into care, he’s discovering what it means to be a loved, cared-for dog.
- Dog-friendly: Super dog-friendly
- Good with cats: Doesn’t mind cats
- Personality: Treat-loving, cautious but opening up more every day
- Training: Still learning leash skills and getting used to new people and experiences
Romeo isn’t a bold, in-your-face dog; he’s the kind who will blossom with gentle guidance and routine.
👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Summer
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult (born 11/11/2024 – per listing)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County
- Phone: (615) 446-7387
About Summer:
Summer is a beautiful Golden Retriever mix with a gentle, loving nature. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe, her affectionate and playful side comes out and she turns into a total cuddle bug.
- Good with dogs: Yes, gets along great with other dogs
- Good with kids: Yes, described as good with kids
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, cuddly once comfortable
Summer sounds like a wonderful match for many families looking for a kind, soft-hearted companion.
👉 Meet Summer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Dickson, TN, consider visiting the Humane Society of Dickson County or giving them a call at (615) 446-7387 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.