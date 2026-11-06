🐶 Gentle, Treat-Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dickson, TN

Looking for a loyal new friend in Dickson, TN? These adoptable dogs are learning to love life and are ready for a family to call their own.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

About Shirley:

Shirley came in with her family after being found roaming a small community with very little human contact. In foster care, she’s learning that people can be kind, that hands bring treats, and that being a dog can actually be pretty great.

Dog-friendly: Yes, very dog-friendly

Yes, very dog-friendly Good with cats: Doesn’t mind cats

Doesn’t mind cats Personality: Sweet, cautious but learning to trust, very food-motivated

Sweet, cautious but learning to trust, very food-motivated Training: Still learning leash walking and how to handle new sights and sounds

She’ll do best with a patient adopter who can give her time to build confidence and keep showing her the good life.

👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

About Romeo:

Romeo also arrived with his family after fending for themselves with very little human interaction. Since coming into care, he’s discovering what it means to be a loved, cared-for dog.

Dog-friendly: Super dog-friendly

Super dog-friendly Good with cats: Doesn’t mind cats

Doesn’t mind cats Personality: Treat-loving, cautious but opening up more every day

Treat-loving, cautious but opening up more every day Training: Still learning leash skills and getting used to new people and experiences

Romeo isn’t a bold, in-your-face dog; he’s the kind who will blossom with gentle guidance and routine.

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (born 11/11/2024 – per listing)

Adult (born 11/11/2024 – per listing) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Humane Society of Dickson County

Phone: (615) 446-7387

About Summer:

Summer is a beautiful Golden Retriever mix with a gentle, loving nature. She can be a bit shy at first, but once she feels safe, her affectionate and playful side comes out and she turns into a total cuddle bug.

Good with dogs: Yes, gets along great with other dogs

Yes, gets along great with other dogs Good with kids: Yes, described as good with kids

Yes, described as good with kids Personality: Sweet, gentle, cuddly once comfortable

Summer sounds like a wonderful match for many families looking for a kind, soft-hearted companion.

👉 Meet Summer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Dickson, TN, consider visiting the Humane Society of Dickson County or giving them a call at (615) 446-7387 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.