🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Dickson, TN

Dickson’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with TriStar Horizon and staffing agencies adding new roles across nursing, imaging, and rehab. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay close to home, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $1,616 gross weekly + $896 weekly stipend

Shift: 3x12 day shifts, start date 12/07/2026

This is a travel-style ICU contract for RNs with a current Tennessee license. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, benefits through Solomon Page, and a set 3-day schedule.

Employer: TriStar Horizon Medical Center

Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time

Specialty: General or Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgery

Hospital-employed ortho role with competitive base salary + productivity bonuses, 10 call days/month, and a 401(k) with match, CME allowance, malpractice, and full health benefits. Open to both experienced surgeons and new grads with TN license (or ability to obtain).

Employer: TriStar Health (TriStar Horizon Medical Center)

Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time (Fri–Sun, 7a–7p)

This role focuses on CT and general radiology with enhanced weekend pay and a big HCA benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition help). Great if you like three 12s on weekends and want your weekdays free.

Employer: TriStar Health (TriStar Horizon Medical Center)

Location: Dickson, TN

Type: Full-time

PT role focused on helping patients regain strength and mobility after illness or surgery. Offers a strong total rewards package, education assistance, and chances to mentor and grow within a large HCA system.

Employer: TriStar Health (TriStar Horizon Medical Center)

Location: Dickson, TN

Type: PRN

PRN interventional radiology role for an ARRT R.T.(R) tech (or registry-eligible) with IR/special procedures experience preferred. Good option if you want flexible hours plus access to HCA’s broad benefits (where eligible).

Employer: TriStar Health (TriStar Horizon Medical Center)

Location: Dickson, TN

Type: PRN

PTA role supporting rehab patients under an LPT, ideal if you want flexible PRN work. Requires a Tennessee PTA license, accredited PTA program, and BLS; you’ll help patients build strength and independence while documenting progress.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers post new roles often, and it’s an easy way to get your resume in front of them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.