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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Dickson, TN With Solid Pay
Healthcare hiring around Dickson, TN is steady right now, especially for respiratory therapists and phlebotomists. If you’re open to night shifts or a little travel, there’s good money on the table.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – up to $1,288/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Dickson, TN
- Type: Full-time, travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- Pay: $1,184–$1,288 per week (depending on experience/qualifications)
- Work nights at a partnering hospital providing full respiratory care, including emergencies and equipment checks. Comes with day‑1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and support from a large national staffing agency.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $1,326/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Dickson, TN
- Type: Full-time, travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts
- Pay: $1,326 per week (package based on 3x12s)
- Night shift RRT role (NICU/PICU focus) with a long‑standing travel agency that offers medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Good fit if you like higher‑acuity respiratory work and want steady night hours.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Registered RT/RRT (Nights)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Dickson, TN
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 night shifts (7p–7a), 36 hrs/week
- Start Date: Nov 23, 2026
- Night‑shift RRT travel role in a respiratory therapy department. Requires RRT license, PALS, NRP, ACLS, and recent experience; local candidates within 50 miles are not eligible, so this is ideal if you’re coming in from out of town.
Specimen Collector Phlebotomist II – $20–$23/hr
- Employer: Millennium Health
- Location: Dickson, TN (travel between local sites)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 10am–6:30pm, Fri 8am–4:30pm
- Pay: $20–$23 per hour (based on experience/location)
- Collect and process blood, urine, and oral fluid specimens while supporting clinics that treat pain, mental health, and substance use disorders. Offers medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition assistance, and a stable weekday schedule.
(Duplicate Indeed posting for this same role was removed to keep things simple.)
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Dickson tend to open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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