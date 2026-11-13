Photo: Ascension Saint Thomas

Fairview is getting its first 24-hour emergency department as Ascension Saint Thomas and Dickson Medical Associates begin construction on a new medical campus.

The project includes an $20.6 million investment from Ascension Saint Thomas to build an 11,345-square-foot freestanding emergency department at 1866 Fairview Blvd.

Plans include 10 treatment rooms, two triage rooms and a trauma room. The facility will also have CT, X-ray and ultrasound imaging, along with a full-service laboratory.

The facility will provide emergency care around the clock, seven days a week, with services comparable to those available at a hospital emergency department.

The emergency department is expected to create approximately 35 jobs once it opens.

Dickson Medical Associates will also build an outpatient facility on the campus, expanding access to primary care, express care, behavioral health and other specialties.

Dr. Daniel Sherwood, a family physician with Dickson Medical Associates, said the new location will allow patients who need emergency treatment to be referred directly to the neighboring Ascension Saint Thomas facility. The partnership is intended to give Fairview residents access to emergency and outpatient services in one location without having to travel as far for care.

The project comes as Fairview continues to grow. The community’s population has increased more than 36% since 2010, according to Ascension Saint Thomas.

The emergency department expected to open in fall 2027, while the Dickson Medical Associates building is expected to be completed in 2028.