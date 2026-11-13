A Murfreesboro Powerball winner took home $50,000 from the Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026 drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The player matched four numbers plus the Powerball to land the prize. The winning ticket was sold at a Thorntons store in Rutherford County. More Tennessee Lottery Results!

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Thorntons in Murfreesboro

The $50,000 ticket was purchased at Thorntons, 2908 Medical Center Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. The store sits along one of the city’s busiest corridors, near the Medical Center Parkway shopping and medical district.

How the Murfreesboro Player Won $50,000

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball in the Nov. 11 drawing. That combination pays $50,000 in the Powerball game.

Winner Had Not Claimed the Prize

The Tennessee Lottery said no additional information was available until the prize is claimed. The winner’s identity had not been released as of the announcement.

Tennessee Lottery Proceeds Fund Education Programs

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates on revenue from the sale of its products. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $8.5 billion for designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. Players have won more than $23.2 billion in prizes over that time, and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2.2 billion in commissions.