Current conditions in Dickson County are 45.7°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 9.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 45.7°F while the low was recorded at 34.7°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, with gusts up to 10.7 mph expected. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, with light drizzle possible.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 37.8°F under continued overcast skies. Winds will remain relatively calm, with speeds up to 9.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation stays at 1%.

There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions will remain steady as we move into the evening hours.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Friday 46°F 35°F Drizzle: light

Saturday 50°F 30°F Clear sky

Sunday 53°F 27°F Overcast

Monday 55°F 35°F Clear sky

Tuesday 59°F 37°F Clear sky

Wednesday 62°F 39°F Overcast

Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast