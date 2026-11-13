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11/13/26: Overcast With Highs Near 46 and Light Drizzle Possible; Winds 9-11 mph, Lows Tonight Arou…
By Source Staff,10 days ago
Current conditions in Dickson County are 45.7°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 9.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far today.
Earlier today, the high reached 45.7°F while the low was recorded at 34.7°F. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, with gusts up to 10.7 mph expected. There is a minimal precipitation chance of 1%, with light drizzle possible.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 37.8°F under continued overcast skies. Winds will remain relatively calm, with speeds up to 9.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation stays at 1%.
There are currently no active weather warnings in the area. Conditions will remain steady as we move into the evening hours.
7-Day Forecast
Day High Low Conditions
Friday 46°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 50°F 30°F Clear sky
Sunday 53°F 27°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 35°F Clear sky
Tuesday 59°F 37°F Clear sky
Wednesday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Thursday 64°F 44°F Overcast