The Flame-Grilled Steak platform features two breakfast sandwiches, a breakfast bowl and a Frisco sandwich to satisfy cravings throughout the day.

Hardee’s Flame-Grilled Steak is now on the menu, with four new items that put steak on the breakfast lineup and carry it into lunch and dinner. The chain announced the additions on Nov. 11, 2026, timing them to the cooler fall weather. The lineup includes two breakfast sandwiches, a breakfast bowl and a Frisco sandwich. More Eat & Drink News

Four Flame-Grilled Steak Items Joined the Hardee’s Menu

Three of the four new items are built for breakfast, and one is aimed at the lunch and dinner crowd. Here is what comes on each:

Flame-Grilled Steak Biscuit: steak slices, a fried egg and Swiss cheese on a Made from Scratch Biscuit

Flame-Grilled Steak Breakfast Burrito: steak, folded egg, Hash Rounds, Swiss and cheddar cheeses wrapped in a tortilla, served with Texas Pete hot sauce

Flame-Grilled Steak Breakfast Bowl: steak slices, a cracked egg, Swiss and cheddar cheese over Hash Rounds, served with Texas Pete hot sauce

Flame-Grilled Steak Frisco: steak, Swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and garlic mayo on toasted sourdough

Steak Is Available at Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Hardee’s president Alisa Gmelich said breakfast is what the chain is best known for, and that the steak adds a protein-heavy option to the morning menu. The biscuit, burrito and bowl cover breakfast. The Frisco version gives guests a steak option later in the day.

S’mores Menu Continues Through January 27

Guests looking for something sweet still have time to try the S’mores platform, which Hardee’s is keeping on the menu through Jan. 27. The lineup includes a s’mores iced coffee, a fried pie and a Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake.

All-Day APPy Hour Runs Nov. 13 Through 16

My Rewards members get 25% off select drinks, shakes and sides from Nov. 13 through Nov. 16, tied to National Fast Food Day. The discount applies to up to four eligible items per day. Eligible items are fountain drinks in any size or flavor, Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shakes, fries and Apple Turnovers.

How the App Discount Works

The offer is only redeemable by registered My Rewards users through the Hardee’s app or order.hardees.com. It is not available in the restaurant or through third-party delivery services. Each user is limited to one redemption per day, and the discount cannot be used on combos or stacked with other offers. Tax, fees and tips are not included.

Hardee’s Operates More Than 1,400 Restaurants in 31 States

Hardee’s is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and has been in business for more than 65 years. Together with its franchisees, the chain operates more than 1,400 restaurants across 31 states. Menus and locations are available at www.hardees.com.

Source: Hardee’s