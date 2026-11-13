Taco Bell Tests Carne Asada in Nashville

Taco Bell carne asada arrived in Nashville on November 12, 2026, as part of a limited-time test on the chain’s Cantina Menu. Nashville is one of only two markets in the country trying the new steak, alongside Minneapolis-St. Paul. The test covers six menu items and adds two new ingredients: a Sonoran-style flour tortilla and a purple cabbage slaw. More Eat & Drink News

Taco Bell Carne Asada Is Testing in Nashville and Minneapolis-St. Paul

The test began November 12 at Taco Bell locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and throughout the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Taco Bell has not announced an end date, describing the test only as a limited-time offering. Diners outside those two markets will not find carne asada on their local menus for now.

How the Carne Asada Is Made

The steak is marinated in lime and paprika, cooked sous vide to keep it tender, then seared and cut into cubes. Taco Bell says the citrus marinade, darker sear and cubed cut set it apart from the steak currently on its menu. The style is modeled on what taco shops and taco stands serve.

Six Cantina Menu Items Feature Carne Asada

Every item in the test comes with an Avocado Verde Salsa packet. All six use the same blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses and Spicy Ranch Sauce.

Cantina Carne Asada Chalupa Lime Bowl: Seasoned rice, carne asada, black beans, lettuce, purple cabbage slaw, guacamole, the three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, reduced-fat sour cream and Spicy Ranch Sauce, topped with Chile Lime seasoned Chalupa Chips.

Cantina Carne Asada Burrito: A Sonora-style flour tortilla filled with carne asada, purple cabbage slaw, lettuce, Spicy Ranch Sauce, the three-cheese blend and pico de gallo, then grilled.

Cantina Carne Asada Crispy Taco: A fried white-corn shell with carne asada, Spicy Ranch Sauce and the three-cheese blend inside, plus grilled cheese on the outside of the shell.

Cantina Carne Asada Soft Taco: A Sonora-style flour tortilla with carne asada, Spicy Ranch Sauce, purple cabbage slaw, the three-cheese blend and pico de gallo.

Cantina Carne Asada Rolled Quesadilla: A Sonora-style flour tortilla with carne asada, the three-cheese blend and Spicy Ranch Sauce, rolled, grilled and cut.

Cantina Carne Asada Street Chalupa: A street-sized fried Chalupa shell with a crispy layer of cheese baked inside, filled with carne asada, Spicy Ranch Sauce and the three-cheese blend.

New Sonoran Tortilla and Purple Cabbage Slaw Join the Lineup

Two ingredients are new to the Cantina Menu with this test. The Sonoran-style flour tortilla is used for the burrito, soft taco and rolled quesadilla. The purple cabbage slaw appears on the bowl, burrito and soft taco.

Carne Asada Could Become a Permanent Menu Item

Taco Bell is using the Nashville and Minneapolis-St. Paul test to decide what its steak offerings look like going forward. The company says carne asada could earn a permanent place on the Cantina Menu. It is the second premium protein on that menu, following Cantina slow-roasted chicken.

Source: Taco Bell