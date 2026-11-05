Nashville Zoo Welcomes First Giant Anteater Pup in Five Years

photo from Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is celebrating the birth of a male giant anteater pup, the first born at the Zoo in five years. More Local Living News

The pup, named Mateo, was born September 17 and currently weighs just over four pounds, about the size of a half-gallon of milk. He is his mother Isabel’s first offspring and the 27th giant anteater born at Nashville Zoo since its breeding program began in 2001.

Isabel and Mateo are both healthy and doing well. Like other giant anteater pups, Mateo spends much of his time riding on his mother’s back, where he may remain for up to a year. Visitors can catch a glimpse of the pair during the Zoo’s anteater Backstage Pass tour.

Nashville Zoo is home to nine giant anteaters and has the largest collection of the species in human care in the United States. During Isabel’s pregnancy, animal care staff monitored her progress through voluntary ultrasound sessions, allowing the team to track the pup’s development without anesthesia or restraint.

“Beyond the excitement of welcoming a new animal, this birth also highlights the importance of the work zoos do to support the long-term sustainability of vulnerable species,” said Nashville Zoo Mammal Curator Heather Down.

Giant anteaters are native to Central and South America and are considered vulnerable to extinction due to habitat loss, vehicle collisions and wildfires. Nashville Zoo supports conservation efforts in Brazil aimed at protecting the species and restoring its natural habitat.

For more information about Nashville Zoo’s conservation work, visit nashvillezoo.org/anteater-conservation.