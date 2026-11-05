OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Whitsett Gardner

Funeral services will be held at 1PM on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Chip Haslam and Steve Baggett will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11AM until time of service. Burial will follow in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens.

For those desiring, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Beverly Ann (Whitsett) Gardner was born to Vernie and Aboilean Gunter Whitsett on January 14, 1935, in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She left this life on October 29, 2026.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Ray Gardner of fifty years of marriage, her parents, and infant brother Vance Dewayne Whitsett.

She is survived by her son Mark Gardner and her son Scott Gardner (Keri Merritt), granddaughter Erin, granddaughter Kate and granddaughter Heather, cousins and friends.

Beverly was a faithful member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ for forty years while living in Dickson. In 2018 Beverly moved to Maryville, Tennessee. She worshiped with the Maryville Church of Christ until her passing. Beverly loved and valued her friends. After retirement, Bob and Beverly traveled extensively. Beverly appreciated interior design and fashion. She also enjoyed her flower garden.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Taylor Funeral Home.