Former Dickson School Resource Officer Indicted on Theft Charge

A former Dickson school resource officer has been arrested on a theft charge after a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe into his time sheets. More Crime News

Kenneth Howard, 49, was indicted Tuesday by the Dickson County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $1,000. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Dickson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

TBI agents began investigating June 5 at the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch. Investigators say Howard, while working as a school resource officer for the Dickson Police Department, logged dozens of hours on his time sheet that he never worked.

The charge is an accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Howard is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Source: TBI