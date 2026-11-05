OBITUARY: Charles David “Charlie” Luter

With profound love and sadness, we say goodbye to Charles David “Charlie” Luter, who passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 72, surrounded by his family. A man with a tender heart, a touch of grumpiness, and a personality all his own, Charlie leaves behind a lifetime of memories and stories that will continue to be told with much affection and, undoubtedly, plenty of laughter.

Charlie was born on September 24, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Joy and Kelly Moore. At age 12, he moved to Dickson, Tennessee, with his mother, stepfather, Sam Luter, and sister, Kelly. Sam later adopted Charlie, and Dickson became the place he would call home for much of his life.

Charlie wore many hats throughout his working years, including a short stint as a mechanic. However, much of his professional life was spent alongside family at Luter Oil Company, where he dedicated himself to the business, but also, and more importantly, to the family behind it. He later ventured out on his own before finding his way back home to Dickson, where he spent his remaining working years alongside longtime friend and chosen family member Craig Fuson at Dickson Farm Sales.

Seventy-two years may seem like a short lifetime, especially to those of us left wishing for more, but Charlie managed to fill his with more than a few chapters. He was a simple man in so many ways, yet he certainly appreciated the nicer things in life, especially when it came to his toys. From go-karts to golf carts, from trail rides to boat rides, he had plenty of loves over the years, but anyone who knew Charlie knew that, above all, the man loved a nice car.

And though the seasons of life brought their share of changes, some things about Charlie never did: his gentle heart, teasing jabs, and famously harmless scowl. He could be a little rough around the edges, annoyingly stubborn, and often moody, but he loved deeply, gave generously, and was far more sentimental than his gruff exterior might suggest. A simple birthday card could move him to tears, often leaving him more emotional than the person receiving it. He treasured his friendships, both with those who had gone before him and those who remained and had a way of showing his affection through the things he did rather than the words he said. Taking care of the people he loved came naturally to Charlie, though it usually came with a healthy helping of good-natured grief. And while affectionate words did not always come easily to him, his familiar “Love ya” always said enough.

Charlie leaves behind a legacy not measured in years or accomplishments, but in the lives he touched, the people he loved, and the countless memories of him singing and dancing along to the most ridiculous songs. He will be deeply missed, and life will certainly be a little less colorful without him.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Wynne Luter; his daughters, Shelly Crosby (John) and Shaina Sullivan (Josh); his grandsons, Henry Crosby and Jones Sullivan; his dad, Sam Luter; his sisters, Kelly Cannon (Carl), Annette Bonacker (David), and Lisa Broyles (Scott); and his brother, Kevin Luter (Lisa).

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Luter, and his biological father, Kelly Moore.

Celebration of Life

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Charlie’s life on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Venue 912 in Dickson, Tennessee.

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This obituary was published by Taylor Funeral Home.