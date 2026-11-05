OBITUARY: Rachel Nicole Covington

Rachel Nicole Covington, age 30, formerly of Ellijay, passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2026. Rachel lived in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Rachel was born on March 10th, 1996, in Dalton, Georgia to Kimberely Wright Moss. Rachel attended Gilmer High School and was an Honor Graduate. She attended Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee where she studied English and Writing. Rachel loved being around her family and making memories. She loved to sing and spend time with her friends and church family at bible camps. Rachel was in the GHS Drama Club and in multiple productions throughout school, and she was in the band. Rachel had a love for books and would always be found reading in her spare time. She loved purses and was known to have as many as 57 at one time.

Rachel is survived by her mother and father, Kimberley and Tom Moss of Dickson, Tennessee; her brother and sister-in-law, Caleb and Samantha Covington and niece Noelle of Putnam, Connecticut; brothers, Matthew and Will Moss of Tennessee; grandparents, Sammy and Judy Wright of Ellijay; aunt, Melissa Wright Tigner of Dawsonville; uncle and sister-in-law, Joshua and Elise Wright of Ellijay; many cousins, and a special friend, Sheila Garrett of Arkansas.

A private family graveside service is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to be made in memory of Rachel to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

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This obituary was published by Logan Funeral Home & Chapel – Ellijay.