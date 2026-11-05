Single Ticket Wins $847 Million Powerball Jackpot in New Jersey

The ninth-largest Powerball® jackpot has been won in New Jersey. A single ticket sold in New Jersey matched all six numbers drawn last night to win a $847 million jackpot. The jackpot has a cash value of $363.1 million. More Tennessee Lottery Results!

The winning numbers were white balls 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play® multiplier was two.

The lucky winner may choose between an annuitized prize of $847 million and a lump-sum payment of $363.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive the prize in 30 increasing payments over 29 years.

The latest jackpot win comes less than three months after a ticket in Illinois won a $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Aug. 12, 2026. Together, the back-to-back jackpots rank as the 8th- and 9th-largest prizes in Powerball history.

“Back-to-back jackpot runs resulting in prizes of this magnitude are a testament to the excitement Powerball generates,” said Stephen Durrell, Chair of the Powerball Product Group and Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery. “We’re thrilled to celebrate another life-changing win and congratulate the lucky ticket holder.”

Lotteries are urging players to check their tickets carefully, as more than 1 million tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing by matching one or more of the winning numbers. Among those winners were 25 tickets that matched four white balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000, as well as four tickets that matched four white balls plus the Powerball and included the Power Play® option to win $100,000. Note: In California, prize payouts are pari-mutuel and are determined by sales and the number of winners.

For the next drawing on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million. The Power Play® 10X multiplier will be available for play since the advertised jackpot is below $150 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.817 Billion – Dec. 24, 2025 – AR $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $1.04 Billion – Aug. 12, 2026 – IL $847.0 Million – Nov. 4, 2026 – NJ $842.4 Million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI

2026 Powerball Jackpot Winners