Nolensville Player Wins $220,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot

11-02-2026 – Two Tennessee Lottery winners in Nolensville and Memphis took home big prizes from the same night’s drawings, with one player hitting the $220,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot and another winning $20,000 on Powerball Xs & Os. More Tennessee Lottery Results!

Nolensville Player Wins the $220,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot

A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nolensville won the game’s full jackpot of $220,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Daily’s, 910 Oldham Drive in Nolensville.

Memphis Player Wins $20,000 on Powerball Xs & Os

A Powerball Xs & Os player in Memphis matched seven of the eight NFL team logos drawn that night to win $20,000. The ticket was purchased at Circle K Foodmart, 2134 Lamar Ave. in Memphis.

Tennessee Lottery Revenue Supports Education Programs

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates on revenue generated from its product sales. Since Jan. 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $8.5 billion for designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships and K-12 after-school programs. Over that same period, players have won more than $23.2 billion in prizes, and Lottery retailers have earned more than $2.2 billion in commissions.