11/5/26: Moderate Dense Fog Advisory – Clear Overnight with a Low of 53, High Today 65, Wind 6.7 mph

Dense Fog Advisory

Source: NWS

Moderate Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM.

Currently in Dickson County at 3:00 AM, the temperature is 50°F with a light wind from the north at 4.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.1°F while the low was 48°F. Looking ahead to later today, expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of precipitation at 1%. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 6.7 mph.

For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 53.4°F with continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds are expected to remain around 6.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation is still low at 1%. Be cautious of the dense fog, which may impact visibility overnight and into the morning.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions

Thursday 65°F 48°F Overcast

Friday 54°F 40°F Overcast

Saturday 55°F 35°F Overcast

Sunday 60°F 38°F Overcast

Monday 65°F 41°F Clear sky

Tuesday 66°F 44°F Overcast

Wednesday 67°F 44°F Mainly clear