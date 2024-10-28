Open in App
    OBITUARY: Lisa Gaye Adcox

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    Lisa Gaye Adcox, age 69, of Dickson, Tennessee, passed away on October 25, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones who cherished her spirit and legacy.

    Born on December 7, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, Lisa was the beloved daughter of Rommie Huffine and Emma Jean Huffine (Cunningham).

    She is the proud sister to Carolyn Ward, and brothers Troy and Timmy Huffine. The bonds formed in her childhood shaped Lisa into the nurturing and compassionate person she would become since her mother died when she was 16, leaving her to care for her two younger brothers.

    Throughout her life, Lisa had a remarkable ability to connect with others. Known for her warm and inviting nature, she never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Her generous spirit extended beyond her family to friends, coworkers, and even those she encountered casually. Lisa’s heart was big enough to embrace everyone, and she often referred to those she cared for as family, reinforcing her belief that family is defined not just by blood, but by love and choice.

    A strong-willed southern woman, Lisa was a devoted caretaker. She had an innate talent for making those around her feel valued and supported. Whether it was through a listening ear, a comforting hug, or a home-cooked meal, she consistently demonstrated her love and concern for others. Lisa taught her family how to love unconditionally, guiding them through both the joyous moments and the difficult times with grace and strength. Her infectious laughter and kind words created a nurturing environment where everyone felt safe and cherished.

    Lisa used her talents to help others by building an online support community called “In-family Adoptions”. This support group helps families cope with the problems of family adoption by connecting families with local state and government resources.

    In addition to her caring nature, Lisa was an avid RV work camper, a passion that allowed her to explore the beauty of the country while connecting with fellow travelers. She embraced the RV lifestyle with enthusiasm, often sharing stories of her adventures and the friendships formed along the way. Whether navigating new campgrounds or enjoying the tranquility of nature, Lisa found joy in the journey and the experiences that came with it.

    Lisa enjoyed a diverse career, but she found her true passion in the hospitality industry as a hotel manager and Airbnb host. Her dedication to service and attention to detail made her a beloved figure among guests and staff alike. She took pride in creating memorable experiences for others, ensuring that each visitor felt welcomed and valued. Even when faced with personal health challenges, Lisa’s determination and resilience shone through as she tackled every obstacle with an unwavering spirit.

    One of Lisa’s favorite pastimes was planning her annual family vacations to Gatlinburg or Florida, where she created cherished memories with her loved ones. These trips were filled with laughter, adventure, and bonding, reflecting her love for life and her commitment to family. She believed in the importance of making time for fun and connection, and these vacations became treasured traditions that her family will carry forward in her memory.

    Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, sister Carolyn Ward, her beloved son, Charles Mitchell (Charlie) Adcox and her grandson Hunter Jade Green Adcox. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and resilience that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

    As we remember Lisa, we celebrate her extraordinary life and the impact she had on those around her. Her generous heart, indomitable spirit, and unwavering love will live on in the memories and stories shared by her family and friends. Lisa Adcox will be deeply missed, but her light will continue to shine brightly in our hearts.

    Lisa is survived by her devoted husband of 36 years, Richard Leroy Adcox and her 6 other children: Son, Ronnie Covington, Daughter, Heather Covington, Daughter, Ana Adcox, Daughter, Marcie Dotson, Son, James Davis and Son, Chris Adcox. She has 17 – grandchildren and great-grandchildren: 1 – Victoria Adcox (Charlie & Shannon Adcox), 3 Kodi Rippee, Laynie Rippee & Taylor Woodard (Chris & Vicki Adcox with Cassie Woodard & Jeremy Woodard), 3 – Amber Ponciroli, Kaylie Dotson & Kristie Harp (Marcie and Bill Dotson), 5 – TJ McCoy, Hailey McCoy, Zac McCoy, Ana Kennon & Ashton Gill (Heather Covington & Brent McCoy), 2 – Micah Kennon & Jackson Kennon (Ana & Gregory Kennon), 2 – Kaiser and Charley Ponciroli (Amber and Posty Ponciroli) 1 – Hudson Harp (Kristie and Blake Harp).

    A graveside service will be held Friday, November 1st, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee. A family visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the home of Marcie Dotson, 1112 Myatt Loop Rd, Burns, Tennessee. https://www.spannfuneralhome.com

    Instead of sending flowers, donations may be made to the GraceWorks Ministries Inc, 104 Southeast Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37064; https://www.graceworkstn.org/

    For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

