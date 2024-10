OBITUARY: Angeline ‘Angie’ Mogensen

Angeline “Angie” Mogensen, age 91 of Burns, Tennessee passed away peacefully on October 25, 2024, surrounded by family at her home.

Angie was born August 11, 1933, to Theodore and Ethel Stroll Hasenohr on the steps of the hospital in Beatrice, Nebraska.

She attended high school in Lincoln, Missouri. She married William Mogensen on September 29, 1951 in Sioux City, Iowa. They were blessed with 3 children Lori, Cindy, and Bill and later divorced. Angie worked several places when first married, then became a homemaker. She went to school for interior design. She worked for JC Penney, in custom drapes, in Columbia, Missouri for nine years and Rhodes Furniture in Antioch, Tennessee for three years. She later had her own business, Angie Designs.

Angie enjoyed decorating, tending her flowers and sewing. She had a knack for designing her own clothes or buying clothing and reimagining the design. God blessed Angie with special talents in music. She had a beautiful singing voice and was often asked to perform solos for churches, funerals, and special events. She sang in several church choirs throughout the years. Her voice was so powerful she often didn’t need a microphone. At a young age, she taught herself to play piano and became an accomplished pianist. She also played the guitar.

Angie lived in several states including Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. She had a strong belief in Jesus Christ her entire life.

Survived by:

2 Daughters:

Lori Dickes (Ron) of Rocheport, MO

Cindy Chase of Clarksville, TN

Son:

William Mogensen II (Pam) Dickson, TN

5 Grandchildren:

Stacy Cates (Ryan), Kyle & Jeff Dickes, Lexie Paige and Heather Bartman

6 Great Grandchildren:

Zachary and Tucker Cates, Emilia Prejean, Brooklyn Dickes and Noelle Dickes, who is still on the way and Blessing and Journey Strong

Several nieces and nephews

Preceded By:

Parents: Theodore & Ethel Stroll Hasenohr

Brothers: Raymond & Norman Hasenohr

Sister: Goldene Peck

Sister-in-law: Alice Hasenohr.

Funeral Service for Angeline Marie Mogensen will be held at 10 am on Monday, October 28, 2024, from the chapel of Spann Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Wright officiating. Interment Dickson County Memorial Gardens https://www.spannfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CARIS Healthcare, Dickson, Tennessee in Angie’s Memory.

