OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bob’ Beaubien

Robert “Bob” Beaubien, 77, of Dickson, TN, passed away on October 22, 2024.

He was born on October 9, 1947 in Syracuse, New York. He was the second child, and the first son of Stewart Beaubien and Elizabeth Sutton.

After growing up in Syracuse, New York, Bob attended College of the Ozarks, where he met his wife of 57 years Judith “Judi” Beaubien. He participated in the college choir and played soccer while earning his degree. After graduating from college, he started his career as a life-long educator and coach. He taught high school math of every level and subject for 42 years and coached football and/or softball for 46 years. Bob retired from teaching in 2010 and from coaching in 2022.

Bob was recognized for his dedication as a teacher on and off the field when he was inducted into the Dickson County High School Educator Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023. Bob also was an assistant coach for three TN State football championship teams.

Bob’s greatest pride and joy was his family which especially became apparent in his retirement. He made it a priority to spend time with Judi and support his two sons, Brian and Brad; their wives, Megan and Andrea; and his five grandchildren. He could always be found in the stands of any sport played by his grandchildren or at any event recognizing his family’s accomplishments.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stewart Beaubien; his mother and step-father, Elizabeth and Bill Sutton; his sister, Nancy Kennedy; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walsey and Marie Tapp; and his brothers-in-law, Gerald Sanders and Larry Tapp.

He is survived by his wife, Judi Beaubien; sons, Brian (Megan) Beaubien and Brad (Andrea) Beaubien; grandchildren, Greyson, Mia, Eli, Max and Case Beaubien, as well as numerous extended relatives.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Taylor Funeral Home, 214 North Main Street, Dickson, TN from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. Officiant: Steve Baggett. http://taylorsince1909.com

Honorary pallbearers will be some of the special men Coach Beaubien loved and coached with during his life.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Special Olympics of Tennessee or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

