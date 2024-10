OBITUARY: Baby Hudson Thaniel Tate

Baby Hudson Thaniel Tate, age 2, of Dickson, TN passed away on October 23, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

Baby Hudson was born on August 26, 2022, in Nashville, TN to Lilian Smith and Brandon Tate.

He loved the movie “Cars” and always perked up when he heard the music from the movie playing. He also loved the “Bluey” cartoon series.

Survivors include his mother; Lilian Smith of Dickson, TN, his father; Brandon Tate of McEwen, TN, his sister; Hazel Tate of Dickson, TN, his grandparents; Julie Smith of Dickson, Luther & Carla Tate of McEwen, uncles; Williams Smith of McEwen, Matthew Tate of McEwen, aunts; Alex Lampley of Dickson, TN, Nora Smith of Dickson, TN, and Jana Tate of McEwen, TN.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 2 PM from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Bro. Tim Farris will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Harris Little cemetery in Waverly, TN. http://taylorsince1909.com

