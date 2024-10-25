Open in App
    OBITUARY: Wendy Chandler

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIv4U_0wLU0BA200

    Wendy Chandler, age 73 of Dickson, TN passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

    Born in England she was the daughter of the late James and Eunice Vandrille Woollen.

    Wendy had worked at Interstate Packaging and later at the White Bluff Building Supply. She was a member of the Dickson Church of God of Prophecy.

    Survivors include her son, Jesse Chandler (Starlene); daughter, Samantha Chandler; 3 grandchildren, Alexia, Elaina, and J.T.; best friends, Stephanie Choate, Madison Bruce, Donna Mullins.

    Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 2 PM at the Dickson Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Harold Batson officiating. Place of rest will be in the Taylortown Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 30th from 11 AM until time of service at the church. http://taylorsince1909.com

    For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

