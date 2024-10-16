OBITUARY: Rachel Pearl (Stanfill) Potts

Rachel Pearl (Stanfill) Potts, a radiant soul who brought joy and warmth to everyone she encountered, departed this life on October 15, 2024, at the age of 86.

Born on June 25, 1938, in Maury County, TN, Rachel lived a life filled with love, laughter, and devotion to her family and faith.

Rachel had a remarkable gift for making people feel cherished and valued. Her selflessness was evident in her interactions with everyone she met; she had an infectious personality that drew people to her, and it was impossible not to feel uplifted in her presence. From a young age, she embraced the beauty of life, always finding a reason to smile and share joy. She was often found at the beauty shop, reveling in the moments dedicated to primping, showcasing her spirit that thrived on care and elegance.

A devoted member of The Church of God of Prophecy, Rachel’s love for the Lord guided her every step. She found peace and strength in her faith, and her mornings began with quiet moments spent reading her Bible, a practice that fed her soul and illuminated her path through life.

Rachel’s greatest treasures were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her bond with them was unbreakable; she adored them fiercely and devoted every ounce of her energy to ensuring they felt loved and supported. Whether it was sharing stories, engaging in playful adventures, or simply enjoying quiet moments together, Rachel was fully present, effortlessly making every moment special.

Family gatherings were a highlight in Rachel’s life. She loved to have fun and brought an unparalleled energy that made those around her feel alive. Mornings were particularly special as she savored her coffee, often surrounded by laughter and the warmth of her family. Rachel had an innate ability to comfort others; she’d do anything to make your worries disappear and fill your heart with hope.

Her love extended deeply to her son and devoted daughter-in-law, with whom she shared a close-knit relationship. Rachel made sure they knew just how much they meant to her, showering them with affection and support throughout her life.

Rachel Pearl (Stanfill) Potts will be lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Though she has departed from this world, her spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she touched, leaving an indelible mark of love and kindness. She has left us with memories filled with laughter, strength, and an unwavering love that will never fade.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, October 17, 2024 from 4 – 8 PM, and will continue on Friday, October 18, 2024 from 10:00 AM – until time of services. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2024 from the Chapel of Spann Funeral Home with Mike Jenette officiating. Interment will follow at the Johnsons Chapel Cemetery in Santa Fe, TN.

Survived by:

Son:

Gary Potts (Tammy) of Dickson, TN

Sister:

Marie Potts

Brother:

Harlan “JR” Stanfill (Joyce)

Grandchildren:

Kayla Lloyd (J.C.), Gary Potts (Jessica), Chelsey Dunn (Alex)

Great Grandchildren:

Autumn, Meadow, Kaden, Cambree, Skylar, and Ryder

Preceded in death by:

Parents: Harlan Hill and Minnie Katherine Stanfill

Sisters: Mabel Poteet, Clara Peach, Lula Potts, and Edna Cobb

Brother: Earnest Stanfill

Arrangements by Spann Funeral Home & Cremation Services (615) 446-1123 https://www.spannfuneralhome.com

