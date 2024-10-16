Open in App
    OBITUARY: Larry Thomas ‘Cowboy’ Alexander

    By Jennifer Haley,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412OP0_0w8pdoY600

    Larry Thomas “Cowboy” Alexander, age 69 of Dickson, TN passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

    Born in Dickson County he was the son of the late Dorothy Mae Dotson Alexander Graybill.

    He worked as the Produce Manager at the Cee Bee Store and was of the Baptist faith.

    Survivors include his wife of 41 1/2 years, Karen Springer Alexander of Dickson, TN; son, Jeffrey Alexander of Dickson, TN; daughter, Tabitha Alexander of Dickson, TN; brothers and sisters, Frank Alexander of Dickson, TN, James Alexander of White Bluff, TN, Johnny Alexander of Dickson, TN, Jerry Graybill of Dickson, TN, Kay Graybill Hudson of Dickson, TN; 2 grandchildren, Veronica Scott, Dameon Anderson; 2 great-grandchildren, Dytan Scott, Willow Scott; several nieces and nephews.

    Funeral services will be Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 3 PM from the Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Bryan officiating. Place of rest will be in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, October 16th from 5 to 8 PM and on Thursday from 9 AM until time of service. http://taylorsince1909.com

    For more obituaries visit https://dicksoncountysource.com/obituaries/

