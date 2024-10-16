OBITUARY: Michael Edward ‘Mike’ Taylor

Michael Edward “Mike” Taylor, age 40, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2024, at NHC of Dickson.

Mike was born in Dickson County, the son of Jimmy Edward and Mary America Taylor.

He was a former electrician apprentice. He was a beloved son, father, brother and friend. Mike dearly loved his family and his friends.

He was an avid motorcyclist who loved riding his jet ski, boating, canoeing and fishing.

He will be so missed by his loving family and friends.

Mike is survived by his son Caden Reilly of Florida, his daughter, Finley James of Nashville, TN, his parents, Jim and Mary Taylor of Dickson, TN, his sisters, Jessica Taylor of Dickson, TN, Samantha Taylor Gilmer (Edward) of Dickson, TN, his brother, Matthew Taylor of Dickson, TN, his nieces and nephews, Emilly Rigsby, Elijah Hopkins, Kaydence Gilmer, Warren Pinnick, Cora Hafner and Melody Gilmer, several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 18, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening, October 17, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m. until time of service. http://taylorsince1909.com

Those desiring memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.

