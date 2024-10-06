Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Dickson County Source

    Applebee’s® Reveals Pick 6 Mondays – Free Boneless Wings

    By Michael Carpenter,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPdwm_0vwGH0Dm00
    Photo from Applebee’s

    Applebee’s, the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League, is continuing to celebrate football season with NEW Applebee’s Pick 6 Mondays! Beginning Monday, Oct. 7, and through the rest of the NFL season, guests will have the chance to score six FREE Boneless Wings every Monday – only after a Pick 6 takes place during any NFL Sunday games the day before – with a minimum purchase.*

    That’s right – a Pick 6 during any NFL Sunday game will unlock a free six-piece order of America’s Favorite Boneless Wings the following Monday for both dine-in and To Go.** Football and Applebee’s fans alike can head to their local restaurant or order online to redeem their free appetizer on Mondays only – as long as a Pick 6 happens the day before – with a minimum purchase. Guests can enjoy their free order of Boneless Wings, with a minimum purchase, when dining in or by applying promo code “PICK6” at checkout for online orders via Applebees.com.

    A Pick 6 is when an interception is made by a defensive player who runs it back for a touchdown, scoring six points for the team.

    America’s Favorite Boneless Wings can be enjoyed in one of six sauces – Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo, or Honey Pepper – and paired with a dipping sauce of guests’ choice of Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing.

    *Limit one order of 6 free Boneless Wings per check or online order. Minimum purchase of $10 required to redeem promotion. Celery is available for an additional 25¢. Visit bonelesswings.com for details on America’s Favorite Boneless Wings.

    ** For a limited time at participating Applebee’s restaurants and while supplies last. Redeemable only when a Pick 6 occurs on Sunday and only on the next day (Monday).

    To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

    For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post5 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz10 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcastlast hour
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy