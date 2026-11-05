Fire Dept. raffle offers Notre Dame trip for four

The Dickson City Fire Department / Eagle Hose Co. No. 1 is selling chances for $2 per entry to win a Notre Dame vs. Syracuse football trip for four in Syracuse, NY on November 28. The prize includes four lower-level game tickets between the 20–50 yard lines, four seats on a motorcoach with restroom, a hot buffet tailgate party, and a $500 gift card for food and souvenirs. Ticket sales end Saturday, November 7, and the drawing will be held Monday, November 9 at 6:00 PM, regardless of how many chances are sold. Enter here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/eagle-hose-company-no-1-dickson-city-raffle-9-notre-dame-vs-syracuse

This content is adapted from materials provided by Dickson City Fire Department