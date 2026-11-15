Looking for a new feline friend in Dickinson? These sweet cats at Bayou Animal Services are hoping for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Bayou Animal Services

Phone: (281) 337-3117

Velcro is a young orange boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. Kittens like him do best with time, patience, and lots of play.

👉 Meet Velcro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Bayou Animal Services

Phone: (281) 337-3117

Teddy is a young brown tabby boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. He’s ready to settle into a home that will give him love and stability.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Bayou Animal Services

Phone: (281) 337-3117

Ally is an adult brown tabby girl who’s a bit more mature and likely calmer than a kitten. She’s looking for a steady home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Ally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Dickinson, TX, please consider visiting Bayou Animal Services or calling (281) 337-3117 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.