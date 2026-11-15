undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Friendly Adoptable Cats Waiting for Homes in Dickinson, TX
Looking for a new feline friend in Dickinson? These sweet cats at Bayou Animal Services are hoping for a cozy, loving home.
Velcro
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Bayou Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 337-3117
Velcro is a young orange boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. Kittens like him do best with time, patience, and lots of play.
👉 Meet Velcro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Teddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Bayou Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 337-3117
Teddy is a young brown tabby boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youthful energy. He’s ready to settle into a home that will give him love and stability.
👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ally
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Bayou Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 337-3117
Ally is an adult brown tabby girl who’s a bit more mature and likely calmer than a kitten. She’s looking for a steady home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Ally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Dickinson, TX, please consider visiting Bayou Animal Services or calling (281) 337-3117 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.