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🐶 Playful Setter Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Dickinson
Looking for a loyal, active friend to share your days in Dickinson? These beautiful setter mixes are waiting at Bayou Animal Services for a family to love.
Calypso
- Breed: Setter (unknown type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bayou Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 337-3117
Calypso is a striking black setter mix with a classic, athletic build. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy for walks, playtime, and learning new things with you. Her adoption fee helps cover her care while she waits for a home.
👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dee-Dee
- Breed: Setter (unknown type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bayou Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 337-3117
Dee-Dee is another lovely black setter mix looking for a fresh start. As an adult, she’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who can give her time, patience, and regular exercise. Her adoption fee supports the shelter’s work caring for dogs like her.
👉 Meet Dee-Dee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dexter
- Breed: Setter (unknown type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Bayou Animal Services
- Phone: (281) 337-3117
Dexter is a handsome adult male setter mix with a sleek black coat. He’s the kind of dog who will likely enjoy staying active and being part of your daily life, from walks around the neighborhood to relaxing at home.
👉 Meet Dexter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Dickinson, TX, consider visiting Bayou Animal Services or giving them a call at (281) 337-3117 to learn more about these adoptable dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.