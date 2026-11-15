Looking for a loyal, active friend to share your days in Dickinson? These beautiful setter mixes are waiting at Bayou Animal Services for a family to love.

Breed: Setter (unknown type) mix

Setter (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bayou Animal Services

Phone: (281) 337-3117

Calypso is a striking black setter mix with a classic, athletic build. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy for walks, playtime, and learning new things with you. Her adoption fee helps cover her care while she waits for a home.

👉 Meet Calypso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Setter (unknown type) mix

Setter (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bayou Animal Services

Phone: (281) 337-3117

Dee-Dee is another lovely black setter mix looking for a fresh start. As an adult, she’s ready to settle into a routine with a family who can give her time, patience, and regular exercise. Her adoption fee supports the shelter’s work caring for dogs like her.

👉 Meet Dee-Dee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Setter (unknown type) mix

Setter (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Bayou Animal Services

Phone: (281) 337-3117

Dexter is a handsome adult male setter mix with a sleek black coat. He’s the kind of dog who will likely enjoy staying active and being part of your daily life, from walks around the neighborhood to relaxing at home.

👉 Meet Dexter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Dickinson, TX, consider visiting Bayou Animal Services or giving them a call at (281) 337-3117 to learn more about these adoptable dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.