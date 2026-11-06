🏥 Dickinson TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Healthcare hiring around Dickinson, TX is steady right now, especially for hands-on clinical roles. If you like direct patient care and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: PDS Health (League City Modern Dentistry & Orthodontics)

PDS Health (League City Modern Dentistry & Orthodontics) Location: Dickinson, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$25.75 per hour

Chairside role where you assist the dentist, take x‑rays, help educate patients, and keep rooms clean and sterile. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, child care assistance, and even paid volunteer time.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / CareNow Urgent Care

Location: Dickinson, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (role is incentive eligible )

Not listed (role is ) Bonus: Up to $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires

Blend of x‑ray and medical assistant work: vitals, EKGs, injections, splints, and imaging in an urgent care setting. Offers a big-company benefits package with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition and student loan help, and more.

Employer: University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) – Correctional Managed Care

– Correctional Managed Care Location: Dickinson, TX, US (inside a correctional facility)

(inside a correctional facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience

Hands-on dialysis care role in a correctional setting: set up and run dialysis machines, take vitals, monitor patients, and help with labs and documentation. Requires or will require CCHT certification, CPR, and comfort working in a secure facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.