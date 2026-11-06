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🏥 Dickinson TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Healthcare hiring around Dickinson, TX is steady right now, especially for hands-on clinical roles. If you like direct patient care and solid benefits, these are worth a look.
Registered Dental Assistant
- Employer: PDS Health (League City Modern Dentistry & Orthodontics)
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50–$25.75 per hour
Chairside role where you assist the dentist, take x‑rays, help educate patients, and keep rooms clean and sterile. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, child care assistance, and even paid volunteer time.
X-Ray Tech – Medical Assistant
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / CareNow Urgent Care
- Location: Dickinson, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (role is incentive eligible)
- Bonus: Up to $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires
Blend of x‑ray and medical assistant work: vitals, EKGs, injections, splints, and imaging in an urgent care setting. Offers a big-company benefits package with health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition and student loan help, and more.
Dialysis Patient Care Tech – Carole Young (Full-Time)
- Employer: University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) – Correctional Managed Care
- Location: Dickinson, TX, US (inside a correctional facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Salary commensurate with experience
Hands-on dialysis care role in a correctional setting: set up and run dialysis machines, take vitals, monitor patients, and help with labs and documentation. Requires or will require CCHT certification, CPR, and comfort working in a secure facility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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