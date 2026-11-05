🍽️ Dickinson ND Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Dickinson’s food and hospitality scene is steady and growing, with hotels and senior services both adding staff. If you like helping people feel cared for, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Elder Care / Dickinson Public Transit

Elder Care / Dickinson Public Transit Location: Dickinson, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $43,000 per year

Coordinate a senior nutrition program that serves eight counties in southwest North Dakota. You’ll supervise staff and volunteers, support meal sites, help with menu planning and reporting, and keep things running smoothly so older adults can stay in their homes longer. Benefits include health, vision, retirement plan, paid time off, flexible schedule, and paid training.

Employer: My Place Hotels

Location: Dickinson, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Hands-on role keeping guest rooms and public areas clean, tidy, and welcoming. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like staying active on your feet, and want flexible scheduling with chances to cross-train and grow in the hotel.

Employer: My Place Hotels

Location: Dickinson, ND

Type: Part-time, overnight (12 a.m. – 8 a.m.)

Pay: $16 – $17 per hour + monthly bonus potential

Overnight front desk role where you handle check-ins, check-outs, reservations, and nightly audit paperwork. Great if you’re a night owl who likes a mix of guest service, light cleaning, and security checks, with flexible scheduling and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.