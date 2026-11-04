💰 Dickinson ND Accounting Jobs – Multiple AP Leadership Roles

Dickinson’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in construction and infrastructure. If you’ve got strong AP skills and like leading a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fisher Industries

Fisher Industries Location: Dickinson, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 15+ person, multi-location AP team for a major heavy civil construction company with 70+ years in business. You’ll oversee invoice processing, vendor payments (check, ACH, wire, card), month-end close, and AP automation using ERP systems, with a big focus on improving processes and internal controls.

Note: This same role also appears on LinkedIn here: Listing 1 and Listing 2. The Indeed link above has the fullest description.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.